Why King Charles wants to avoid replicating Harry-William feud with Prince Andrew, ‘The family already has…’

A royal expert has claimed King Charles does not want to replicate Prince Harry and Prince William's feud with Prince Andrew. Andrew reportedly decided not to attend the royal family Christmas celebrations at Sandringham after he was linked to an alleged Chinese “spy.” Instead, the Duke of York chose to spend the occasion with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, at their residency, Royal Lodge. Why King Charles wants to avoid replicating Harry-William feud with Prince Andrew (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP, Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)

Royal Lodge has been the reason for a dispute between Charles and Andrew, with the King suggesting his brother downsize to Frogmore Cottage, which was Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s previous UK residency. To evict Andrew, Charles axed his £1million annual allowance. Andrew then went on to secure legitimate funding and now remains in Royal Lodge.

‘Nothing is going to change the fact that Andrew is Charles's brother’

According to a former BBC royal correspondent, Charles does not wish to completely isolate Andrew. "Nothing is going to change the fact that Andrew is Charles's brother,” Jennie Bond told The Mirror. "So I think this is a year when the King will try to keep the situation with Andrew calm and under control.”

She added, "A lot depends on what, if any, further stories or allegations are made against the Duke in the coming months. That will dictate whether Charles will ever invite him to be part of private family gatherings or not. At the moment I don't think the King wants to exacerbate the situation by taking punitive action."

Besides Charles and Andrew, two other royal brothers engaged in a feud are Harry and William. They grew apart after the Sussexes decided to step back as working royals back in January 2020. After leaving the royal family, the couple attacked the royals in bombshell interviews and Harry’s memoir, Spare.

"The family already has two totally estranged brothers, it doesn't need any more,” Bond said.

She added that Andrew is believed to be "very sad,” and Charles worries that “kicking a man when he's down can take a dangerous toll on mental health."