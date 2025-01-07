A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William's "inseparable bond was a myth,” adding that the younger royal was "very unhappy" in the royal family. The brothers are believed not to be on speaking terms at present. Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, left the royal family in 2020, and they are now settled in California with their two children. Harry and William's relationship was ‘not what we thought,’ royal expert busts ‘myth’ (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald suggested that Harry and Meghan went through a turbulent time while in the UK. "Harry was very unhappy,” he said, according to GB News. "If you read Spare, it is clear that his relationship with William is not what we thought. The inseparable brothers were a myth."

‘I don't think Meghan was suited for the role’

Harry and Meghan later launched several attacks on the royal family, including in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, and in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Fitzgerald said, "They felt that they were being briefed against. The world, in my opinion, should not have been told this in that way. But they were, and I don't think anyone's mentorship would have made any difference to what actually happened because I don't think Meghan was suited for the role.”

He added, "Meghan only lasted about a year and a half as a senior working royal before they indicated that they were unhappy. The fact that she was so used to the red carpet and the audience, it was thought she and Harry would be perfect for the role. She was, of course, deeply unhappy. I wouldn't put a specific reason behind it because Harry was unhappy too, and I think Meghan provided the way out in a sense."

The last time Harry and William met was during their uncle's funeral in August. According to eyewitnesses, the brothers did not speak to each other.