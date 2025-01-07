Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Harry and William's relationship was ‘not what we thought,’ royal expert busts ‘myth’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 07, 2025 01:39 PM IST

A royal expert has shed light on the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, adding that the Duke of Sussex was “very unhappy” in the UK.

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William's "inseparable bond was a myth,” adding that the younger royal was "very unhappy" in the royal family. The brothers are believed not to be on speaking terms at present. Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, left the royal family in 2020, and they are now settled in California with their two children.

Harry and William's relationship was ‘not what we thought,’ royal expert busts ‘myth’ (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)
Harry and William's relationship was ‘not what we thought,’ royal expert busts ‘myth’ (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald suggested that Harry and Meghan went through a turbulent time while in the UK. "Harry was very unhappy,” he said, according to GB News. "If you read Spare, it is clear that his relationship with William is not what we thought. The inseparable brothers were a myth."

‘I don't think Meghan was suited for the role’

Harry and Meghan later launched several attacks on the royal family, including in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, and in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Fitzgerald said, "They felt that they were being briefed against. The world, in my opinion, should not have been told this in that way. But they were, and I don't think anyone's mentorship would have made any difference to what actually happened because I don't think Meghan was suited for the role.”

He added, "Meghan only lasted about a year and a half as a senior working royal before they indicated that they were unhappy. The fact that she was so used to the red carpet and the audience, it was thought she and Harry would be perfect for the role. She was, of course, deeply unhappy. I wouldn't put a specific reason behind it because Harry was unhappy too, and I think Meghan provided the way out in a sense."

The last time Harry and William met was during their uncle's funeral in August. According to eyewitnesses, the brothers did not speak to each other.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On