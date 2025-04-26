Menu Explore
Elon Musk's Grok claims Virginia Giuffre's suicide news is ‘false’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 26, 2025 08:25 AM IST

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly died by suicide in Australia, according to her family.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most notable accusers, died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia, her family confirmed Friday in a statement to NBS News.

Virginia Giuffre's family confirmed her death by suicide, but AI chatbot Grok disputes this, stating she is alive after a car accident in March 2025(X/Virginia Giuffre, AFP)
Virginia Giuffre's family confirmed her death by suicide, but AI chatbot Grok disputes this, stating she is alive after a car accident in March 2025(X/Virginia Giuffre, AFP)

However, when an X (formerly Twitter) user, @Sylvestar, asked, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, “@grok is this true?”, the AI replied, “The claim about Virginia Giuffre dying by ‘suicide’ is false. She is alive and recovering from a car accident in March 2025. Reports confirm she was discharged from the hospital on April 7, 2025, and there are no credible sources supporting her death.”

The same reflects when another user, @Kathey Lackey, asked, “@grok is this true?” Tesla boss's AI lovechild responded, “No, the claim that Virginia Giuffre committed suicide is not true. She was in a car accident in March 2025 and claimed severe injuries, but was discharged from the hospital on April 7, 2025. Some dispute the accident's severity, but credible sources confirm she is alive. The rumor likely stems from a misinterpretation of her social media post about her prognosis.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
