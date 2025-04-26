Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide: All on the Epstein abuse survivor's husband, Robert Giuffre, and children

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well known survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse, confirmed Friday that she has died by suicide. Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Epstein abuse survivor, has died by suicide. (X/Virginia Giuffre)

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said, per NBC News.

The Epstein abuse survivor lives with her husband, Robert Giuffre, and three children in Perth, per BBC. The outlet also reported that the couple may have split recently.

