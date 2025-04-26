Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide: All on the Epstein abuse survivor's husband, Robert Giuffre, and children

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 26, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, has died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia, confirmed by her family.

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well known survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse, confirmed Friday that she has died by suicide.

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Epstein abuse survivor, has died by suicide. (X/Virginia Giuffre)
Virginia Giuffre, a prominent Epstein abuse survivor, has died by suicide. (X/Virginia Giuffre)

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said, per NBC News.

The Epstein abuse survivor lives with her husband, Robert Giuffre, and three children in Perth, per BBC. The outlet also reported that the couple may have split recently.

ALSO READ| Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies by suicide days after ‘4 days to live’ post

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide: All on the Epstein abuse survivor's husband, Robert Giuffre, and children
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On