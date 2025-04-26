Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide: All on the Epstein abuse survivor's husband, Robert Giuffre, and children
Apr 26, 2025 06:46 AM IST
Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, has died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia, confirmed by her family.
The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well known survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse, confirmed Friday that she has died by suicide.
“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said, per NBC News.
The Epstein abuse survivor lives with her husband, Robert Giuffre, and three children in Perth, per BBC. The outlet also reported that the couple may have split recently.
