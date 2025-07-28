Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400: Here's how much prize money he will get

Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400, making NASCAR history in the process. Bubba Wallace didn't reach the victory lane without some consternation, despite the final gap being 0.222 seconds. (AP)

He became the first Black driver to win a major race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval, surviving a late rain delay, two overtimes, concerns over running out of fuel and a hard-charging Kyle Larson on Sunday in the Brickyard 400.

“Unbelievable,” Wallace shouted on his radio after crossing the yard of bricks. Besides making history, Wallace is also in for a solid payday.

How much prize money Bubba Wallace will get

The total prize pool stands at $11,055,250, with the winner reportedly set to get eight to ten per cent of this amount – which translates to a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.

There is also $1 million prize money for whoever wins the in-season challenge. The race inside the race — the In-Season Challenge — went to Ty Gibbs, who had a better car than Ty Dillon in qualifying and on race day. Gibbs finished 21st o win the inaugural March Madness-like single-elimination tournament and collect the prize.

The Brickyard 400 – that is the 400-mile race – takes place in three stages of 50, 50, and 60 laps.

How Bubba Wallace won Brickyard 400

Larson trailed by 5.057 seconds with 14 laps to go but the gap was down to about three seconds with six remaining when the yellow flag came out because of rain. The cars rolled to a stop on pit lane with four to go, giving Wallace about 20 additional minutes to think and rethink his restart strategy.

But after beating Larson through the second turn, a crash behind the leaders forced a second overtime, extending the race even more laps as Wallace’s team thought he might run out of gas.

Wallace risked everything by staying on the track then beat the defending race winner off the restart again to prevent Larson from becoming the fourth back-to-back winner of the Brickyard.

Next up, cup drivers will continue their brief Midwestern tour next Sunday when they race at Iowa.

(With AP inputs)