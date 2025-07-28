Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400: Why the NASCAR victory in Indianapolis is historic

Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval on Sunday. The 31-year-old managed to go through a late rain delay, two overtimes, and fuel concerns to hold off Kyle Larson in the Brickyard 400. This was the third NASCAR Cup victory of Wallace’s career was also his biggest. It snapped a 100-race winless streak that dated to 2022 at Kansas. Bubba Wallace celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway(Getty Images via AFP)

Wallace also won at Talladega in 2021. It’s his first win at one of NASCAR’s four crown jewel races. As soon as he crossed the finish line, the 31-year-old exclaimed: “Unbelievable.” His final gap was 0.222 seconds.

Larson trailed by 5.057 seconds with 14 laps to go, but the gap was down to about three seconds with six remaining when the yellow flag came out because of rain. The cars rolled to a stop on the pit lane with four to go, giving Wallace about 20 additional minutes to think and rethink his restart strategy.

“Bubba Wallace is now the 2nd black driver to achieve a major win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The first was Lewis Hamilton at F1’s last race in 2007,” one person celebrated Wallace's win on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bubba Wallace has a multiracial background with both African American and Caucasian ancestry. Born William Darrell Wallace Jr on October 8, 1993, in Mobile, Alabama, he is the son of Darrell Wallace Sr, an entrepreneur of Caucasian descent, and Desiree Wallace, who is African American.

This heritage has shaped his identity as the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since Wendell Scott in the 1960s and 1970s, a milestone he achieved in 2018 with Richard Petty Motorsports.