Belgian Grand Prix 2025: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri wins, teammate Lando Norris comes second

Oscar Piastri won the Belgian Grand Prix 2025. The McLaren driver managed to beat teammate Lando Norris after rain delayed the start of the final day. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was in the third spot. Max Verstappen from Red Bull and Russell from Mercedes rounded off the Top 5, ESPN reported. This was Piastri’s sixth win of the season. Belgian Grand Prix 2025: McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri won the event.(AFP)

How Oscar Piastri won Belgian Grand Prix 2025

Rain had delayed the start of the F1 race at the Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday afternoon by 90 minutes. Norris had led the pack into Turn 1 after several laps behind the safety car, but Piastri soon showed why pole position is often seen as a curse of sorts at Spa-Francorchamps. He followed Norris through Turn 1. Afterwards, Piastri used the long run up via the famous Eau Rouge corner to position himself ahead.

On Saturday, Piastri had started on pole position but lost the lead to Max Verstappen at the same spot on the opening lap, ESPN said.

Piastri maintained his lead for the entirety of the event. The main lineup of the racers remained constant, with the exception of George Russell overtaking Alex Albon for the fifth spot.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton started in the 16th spot. He then managed to race ahead to the 13th position by the end of lap nine. The seven-time world champion moved ahead from the pit lane to finish seventh, The Mirror reported.

As for Norris, he gambled on hard tyres when the F1 track dried while everyone else was going for mediums. While he managed to put up a stiff fight against Piastri, the Australian racer had created a large enough gap to ensure his rival's charge would not bear fruit.

Belgian Grand Prix top 10

1) Piastri

2) Norris

3) Leclerc

4) Verstappen

5) Russell

6) Albon

7) Hamilton

8) Lawson

9) Bortoleto

10) Gasly

What Lando Norris said about Oscar Piastri’s win

Lando Norris stated that Piastri’s win was a “great result” for McLaren. Talking about his second-place finish, the British racer said, “Shoulda, woulda, coulda. Oscar deserved it. I'm sure he would have made a couple of mistakes too, and I'll review my own. Great result for the team, our first 1-2 here in many years and a deserved result for the team and Oscar,” as quoted by the BBC.

FAQs

Who won the Belgian Grand Prix?

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won the event.

Who came in second at the Belgian Grand Prix 2025?

Lando Norris achieved the second position.

How many F1 races has Oscar Piastri won this season?

The Belgian Grand Prix was his sixth win of the season.