Ghislaine Maxwell makes big claims on Prince Andrew, Princess Diana; 'I don't want to speak bad of…'

Sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell made a number of bombshell claims during an interview with the US Justice Department, While opening up about Prince Andrew, she said that a photo of her, the Duke of York, and Virginia Giuffre was “fake.” Ghislaine Maxwell suggested that Jeffrey Epstein may have been arranged to have a date with the late Princess Diana.(AFP)

Maxwell was recently transferred to a minimum-security facility in Texas and is currently incarcerated in the United States. She is currently serving a 20-year term due to sex trafficking offenses connected to her paedophile partner Jeffrey Epstein's case.

The Justice Department announced earlier this year that no more documents related to the Epstein files will be made public, further entangling Donald Trump's administration in a crisis.

Administration officials have maintained that there was no "list" of clients, even though Attorney General Pam Bondi has previously stated that she had a list of clients on her desk.

Last month, Maxwell faced questions regarding the Epstein case; a recently made public transcript of that interview includes a number of allegations regarding individuals allegedly connected to her former sexual offender.

Among other things, she claimed that Giuffre's story of being paid to have sexual relationship with Prince Andrew at Maxwell's house in London was “rubbish” and “mind-blowingly not conceivable.”

According to the convicted sex offender, she did not present Andrew to Epstein and the picture of her standing with Andrew and Giuffre was “literally a fake photo.”

The claimed photo, which was shot at Maxwell's home in 2001, shows Prince Andrew holding Giuffre, who would have been 17 at the time, in his arm while Maxwell stands behind them. Giuffre handed the original to the FBI, claiming to be the owner.

The case, which was resolved out of court for £12 million, involved Giuffre's allegations of sexual harassment against Prince Andrew. He disputed the accusations and did not acknowledge any guilt in the settlement.

Also Read: Is Emmanuel Haro dead? San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department gives major update after his parents arrest

Here's what Ghislaine Maxwell said about Princess Diana

Maxwell suggested that Epstein may have been arranged to have a date with the late Princess Diana.

On the first day of her interview, she told Blanche that Epstein had lived in London prior to her meeting him. She added that he had “met and knew some truly fancy people” —including Diana's best friend.

According to Maxwell, Diana's friend name was Rosa Monckton and her husband was Dominic Lawson, a famous journalist.

Monckton, who is now a baroness, was one of Diana's closest friends and the godmother of one of her daughters.

After Epstein met Maxwell, he once went to “a big event” in London without her.

“I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe was organized by Rosa,” she stated.

“I don't know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she—I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but—I'm not going to do that.”

Maxwell's chronology is unclear. She discusses events that she believes occurred in the early 2000s, including the date of the potential meeting between Epstein and Diana. On August 31, 1997, Diana lost her life in an car accident in Paris.