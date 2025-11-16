Trump belittles former First Lady Jackie Kennedy after demolishing Palm Room

President Donald Trump made derogatory remarks about the highly esteemed first lady Jacqueline Kennedy while conducting a walking tour of his White House renovations alongside Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday. President Donald Trump insulted Jackie Kennedy's contributions while showcasing his White House renovations. (AP)

In September, a visitor to the West Wing shared a photograph that showcased Trump's opulent and marble-laden redesign of the Palm Room, a corridor that links the front of the White House to the Rose Garden and was one of Kennedy's numerous personal design endeavors. As a trailblazer in the decoration style and furnishings of the presidential residence, Kennedy dedicated her efforts as first lady to emphasize the importance of historic preservation both within the White House and in the broader context.

Also Read: Trump to boot out MTG's boyfriend from White House press pool? Laura Loomer says ‘BAN Brian Glenn’

Trump insults Jackie Kennedy

Speaking to Ingraham, Trump asserted, “This room was in terrible shape. This was done by Jackie Kennedy.”

“We had one-by-one little tiles that were all broken, cheap, out of a box. The walls weren't good. I took it, I restored it. And here I put in new chandeliers, they had lanterns that were terrible.”

Since taking over the White House, Trump has spent hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding parts of the White House that he, his supporters, and influential guests.

During the government shutdown, the US President eliminated the East Wing to create a privately funded $350 million ballroom, paved over the Rose Garden to create a patio reminiscent of Mar-a-Lago.

Jackie Kennedy entered WH in 1961

When Jackie Kennedy joined President John F. Kennedy as first lady of the White House in 1961, she collaborated with furniture specialists and interior designers to find lost furniture and restore the building's traditional character.

She established a fine arts council to supervise and finance the project, which included redesigning and replacing the East Garden and Rose Garden as well as renovating the family apartments. She also fought to prevent the demolition of residences and buildings in Lafayette Square, one of which is now a part of the Smithsonian Institution, since she believed that historical structures in the nation's capital were an integral part of history.

Jackie Kennedy's son tears into Trump

Caroline Kennedy's son, Jack Schlossberg, chastised Trump last month for “seeing in black and white” as he demolished his grandmother's famous Rose Garden and poured concrete where she had placed flowers.