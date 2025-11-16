SNL mocks Trump over disgusting Epstein emails, pardoning 'convicted sex criminal' in hilarious cold open

Saturday Night Live tackled the recent Jeffrey Epstein email revelations in its latest cold open. The sketch featured James Austin Johnson portraying President Donald Trump as he reacted to emails from the convicted sex offender, released by the House Oversight Committee. SNL's cold open featured James Austin Johnson as Trump addressing Epstein email revelations. (@nbcsnl/X)

The sketch referenced one of the most widely discussed lines from the newly released emails, in which Epstein claimed Trump “knew about the girls.” Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein's sex-trafficking activities, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Epstein email dump: Top 5 things you must know - $10k bet with Trump, #MeToo, baby food and more

SNL skewers Trump over Epstein emails

The cold open unfolded as a mock White House press briefing, kicking off with press secretary Karoline Leavitt, played by Ashley Padill, emphatically declaring, "There was no news this week, nothing happening with the president, no weird information was revealed!"

As reporters pressed her on why Trump's name appeared in the Epstein emails, Padilla's Leavitt repeatedly insisted that the president had done nothing wrong. She said, “If anything, his crime was loving too much, and possibly too young.”

Johnson's Trump eventually stepped in to take control of the briefing, claiming he was “hiding almost nothing” about Epstein, “just enough to make it extremely suspicious." He continued, “Jeffrey Epstein, I barely knew the guy, OK? As evidenced by the thousands of pictures of us together, dancing and grinding our teeth at various parties, always leering and pointing at something just off camera − probably a book we're excited to read.”

The sketch also poked fun at one of the more startling emails, in which Epstein's brother asks whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had the photo of Trump “blowing a bubba.”

Also Read: Epstein offered then-NY Times journalist juicy tips about Trump, but why didn't they get reported?

Johnson's Trump pardons Turkey for Thanksgiving

In teh sketch, Johnson's Trump went on to boast that he's selling “one of a kind” gold-framed printouts of the Epstein emails for $800. He said, “It makes a great stocking stuffer," adding, "I just ordered the one that says, 'Does Putin have the photo of Trump blowing Bubba?' We love that one."

The sketch wrapped up with Johnson's Trump announcing a Thanksgiving pardon, this time a turkey "who, by complete coincidence, is a convicted sex criminal."