Lionel Messi to get a stadium named after him; Barcelona plan the ultimate tribute for their legend: Report

Barcelona are considering their biggest tribute yet to Lionel Messi - permanently etching the Argentine’s name onto the stadium where he built his legacy. According to a report by MARCA, the club is actively exploring the possibility of renaming their iconic ground in honour of football’s greatest magician. Barcelona forward Lionel Messi waves at the crowd.(AP)

The proposal has gained serious traction following Messi’s recent visit to the under-construction Camp Nou, where he toured the redevelopment works and sparked fresh discussions about a proper farewell match in Blaugrana colours.

‘Spotify Camp Nou Leo Messi’ emerges as leading option

MARCA reports that one name currently circulating within Barcelona’s corridors of power is ‘Spotify Camp Nou Leo Messi’ - a hybrid that would preserve the existing sponsorship deal while immortalising the club’s greatest ever player.

The sentiment driving this unprecedented move is clear: Barcelona want to honour Messi while he’s still active, not decades down the line. Club officials reportedly see this as a chance to heal the wounds from his painful 2021 departure, when financial chaos forced the tearful exit of a player who gave them everything.

Current board members view a stadium-level tribute as the ultimate reconciliation gesture. Lionel Messi isn’t just any legend - he delivered four Champions League trophies and an era of sustained dominance that may never be replicated.

Barcelona are also considering more traditional honours, including a statue similar to those already erected for Johan Cruyff and Ladislao Kubala. However, insiders suggest attaching Messi’s name to the stadium itself represents the natural evolution of his legacy at the club.

Socios hold the power

Any renaming decision won’t be straightforward. As a member-owned institution, Barcelona must put such proposals to a vote of their socios, who retain final authority on major structural changes.

Early soundings from Catalan media indicate overwhelming support would be likely. Given Messi’s monumental contribution to Barcelona’s history, it’s difficult to envision the membership blocking a tribute of this magnitude.

The move would align Barcelona with global precedent. Footballing immortals like Pelé, Diego Maradona and Cruyff have all had stadiums or facilities named in their honour, and Barcelona’s hierarchy believes Messi belongs in that exclusive company.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet. But if these reports prove accurate, the rebuilt Camp Nou could soon carry the name of the man who transformed it into a temple of beautiful football - a fitting legacy for the player who made the impossible look routine.