Travis Scott Mumbai concert: Water sprayed at attendees to beat the heat, internet calls it LOL moment

Just a month after making his India debut, US rap superstar Travis Scott returned to Mumbai for another performance, and social media is already buzzing with moments from the show. One clip stealing the spotlight shows security spraying water on fans to beat the heat before the concert, a moment that’s providing plenty of laughs online. Travis Scott performed in Mumbai on Wednesday.(Instagram)

Water spray moment at the show

Travis Scott performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, and one video from the concert has been making the rounds online. It captures a team of security officials spraying water on attendees just before the show to help them beat the heat. The clip shows that the people were enjoying the water showers.

The moment the video surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t help but share their amusement at the clever hack. “Technologiiiaaa,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Beat the heat with tech”.

One joked, “Abe mosquito thori na hei yaar sab (they are not mosquitos)”, with another chiming in, “Muje laga disinfectant daal rahe hay (I thought they are spraying disinfectant).”

Travis Scott performs in Mumbai

On Wednesday, Travis Scott lit up the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai with a high-energy performance, clips of which have been circulating widely on social media.

The rapper delivered performances on his hits such as HYAENA, Dumbo, FE!N, and Goosebumps, each set brought to life with fiery visuals and pyrotechnics that illuminated both the stage and the night sky. Travis was seen wearing an all-black outfit for his performance.

Earlier this year, Travis made his India debut on October 18, by bringing his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour to the country. He performed in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, his maiden gig turned out to be far from smooth, with several hiccups, from long delays to empty seats. Travis Scott’s debut was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in India.