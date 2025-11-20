Brett James remembered in emotional tribute at 59th CMA Awards led by Kenny Chesney

In a sombre moment on the 59th CMA Awards ceremony, on Wednesday, November 19, tributes were paid to Brett James, a songwriter from Nashville who was killed in a plane crash this year. Singer Kenny Chesney performed the 2004 song, When the Sun Goes Down, as the screen in the background showed the image of James, the lyricist of the track, who passed away earlier in the year, reported by the Nashville Tennessean. Kenny Chesney paid tribute to songwriter Brett James with the track When the Sun Goes Down at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards.(REUTERS)

Also read: Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman headline Berlin premiere of Song Sung Blue ahead of Christmas Day release

Who was Brett James?

James was a Grammy-winning songwriter who was also the man behind Carrie Underwood’s Jesus, Take the Wheel. He has several other notable hits to his credit.

“Some things are just unfathomable. The loss of Brett James to his family, friends and our music community is too great to put into words,” Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram after James’ death.

In his long and successful career, Brett James collaborated with several leading artists in the music industry, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kelly Clarkson, and Martina McBride, among others.

James died on September 18 when a plane that he was piloting was seeking to land at the Macon County Airport. However, as per the Nashville Tennessean, James lost control and the plane crashed, killing not just the lyricist but also his wife and stepdaughter.

Also read: Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman headline Berlin premiere of Song Sung Blue ahead of Christmas Day release

The 59th CMA Awards

The latest edition of the Country Music Association Awards was held on Wednesday, November 19, in Nashville. According to Deadline, the show was hosted by Lainey Wilson and broadcast on ABC.

Wilson was also the star of the show, bagging the Album of the Year award for Whirlwind. She was also the Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Also winning big on the night was the track You Look Like You Love Me, which bagged the Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Cody Johnson was chosen as the Male Vocalist of the Year, and Paul Franklin as the Musician of the Year. Zach Top won the award for the New Artist of the Year while Vince Gill was presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, Deadline reports.

FAQs

Who was Brett James?

James was a songwriter who was behind songs such as Jesus, Take the Wheel and When the Sun Goes Down.

Who paid tributes to James at the CMA Awards?

Kenny Chesney led the way by singing the song written by James as his picture appeared on the background screen.

What are the CMA Awards?

The Country Music Association Awards celebrate the top talent in country music.