Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman headline Berlin premiere of Song Sung Blue ahead of Christmas Day release

The cast of Song Sung Blue stopped in Berlin this week, putting the musical back on the promo circuit ahead of its December 25 release. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, the two leads, stepped out together on Wednesday for the film’s German premiere. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star together in Song Sung Blue.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman arrive for the Berlin premiere

The screening was held at Zoo Palast on November 19. Hudson, 46, walked the carpet in a blue sheer Vera Wang dress, matched with Nikos Koulis earrings and a David Yurman ring. Jackman, 57, showed up in a black Zegna suit and a plain white shirt. The two posed briefly for photographers before heading inside.

Craig Brewer, who directed and wrote the film, was also there. Berlin marks one of the international stops for the team as they move through the final weeks of promotion.

What is Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman’s Song Sung Blue about?

Song Sung Blue is based on Greg Koh’s 2008 documentary of the same title. The feature adaptation follows two struggling entertainers who rebuild their careers by forming a Neil Diamond tribute act.

The story tracks both characters, played by Jackman and Hudson, as they attempt a fresh start through performance, companionship and late-stage career risks.

The official synopsis reads,“Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Lightning & Thunder played by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson), form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.”

What is the Song Sung Blue release timeline?

The film is scheduled to open in theatres on December 25. The holiday release places it directly in the end-of-year slate, where several studios traditionally debut musical or family-friendly titles. A trailer is already available online, offering brief clips of the performances and early scenes between Hudson and Jackman.

With the Berlin stop completed, the cast is expected to continue international promotion in the coming weeks. For now, the Wednesday appearance served as one of the final red-carpet showings before Song Sung Blue begins its theatrical run on Christmas Day.

FAQs

When did Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman appear in Berlin for the premiere?

They attended the Song Sung Blue premiere on November 19 at Zoo Palast.

What did Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman wear at the Berlin event?

Hudson wore a blue Vera Wang gown; Jackman wore a black Zegna suit with a white shirt.

Who directed Song Sung Blue?

The film is directed and written by Craig Brewer.

When does Song Sung Blue release in theatres?

The movie opens on Christmas Day, December 25.