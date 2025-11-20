Hollywood's Bella Thorne defends Priyanka Chopra amid allegations of ‘hiring fans’ at airport

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently found herself in the middle of social media backlash after a throwback video surfaced, with many alleging she hired fans to pose for autographs at an airport. Now, Hollywood actor Bella Thorne has stepped in to defend her, saying she doesn’t believe Priyanka staged the moment at all. Bella Thorne came across one of the posts discussing the incident involving Priyanka Chopra.(Instagram)

Bella Thorne defends Priyanka

It all started when an old video of Priyanka Chopra exiting from the airport surfaced on social media. In the video, the same two fans are seen running after Priyanka twice within minutes: first at the airport entrance and then again in front of the media, requesting her autograph.

Priyanka is seen obliging their request both times. The repeated appearance of the same fans in two different spots sparked allegations that the entire moment was orchestrated by her PR team to create buzz around her airport outing.

As the chatter grew louder on social media, Bella came across one of the posts discussing the incident, with caption reading, “The stunt looked highly staged, raising questions about authenticity and drawing criticism online. Fans and observers called it a “fake PR move,” criticizing the unnecessary media drama and giving Priyanka a big thumbs down. The incident has sparked debates about manufactured fan moments and celebrity publicity tactics.”

Bella took to the comment reaction to defend Priyanka, writing, “No, I don’t think this is a PR stun. They just follow you everywhere when you’re in the terminal they also sell those pages online.”

“That’s why it’s on a blank piece of paper. They can actually take your signature and Photoshop over whatever they want and it would look like you have signed it. Either way I highly doubt she staged it. She’s just being nice and signing it again cuz they won’t leave her alone and are continuing to follow her through the terminal,” Bella added.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha.

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial was released on Prime Video.