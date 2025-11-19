‘Just Bengaluru things’: Man shares video of Uber driver following tutorials to pursue career in tech

A heart-warming story from Bengaluru has been winning attention on X after a popular tech educator shared an unexpected conversation he had with his Uber driver. The post, shared by Kunal Kushwaha , described a simple ride that turned into a moment of pure motivation and kindness. The Uber driver had downloaded all the tech tutorials and had been studying them regularly.(Image-X)

According to the post, the Uber driver told him that he had downloaded all his coding and tech tutorials and had been studying them regularly.

Many users responded by praising man's determination.

Kushwaha further said that the interaction left him with “good people, good vibes”, adding that he plans to return to the city next year.

''Just Bangalore things, my Uber driver told me he’s downloaded all my tutorials and is studying those to get into tech. Good people, good vibes. I’ll be back next year,''the post read.

Many users responded by praising his determination and the city’s unique culture, where ambition often thrives in the most unexpected corners.

Social media reactions

''How he get that motivation. Already i have a good job as a graphic designer. Now I want to learn Python. I have all the resources but unable to complete the course. Struck in between office work family time. How to manage the time,'' a user wrote.

''Damn man. This is so motivating for us. he is doing so much hard work to get into tech,'' another user mentioned.

''Why he is watching while driving? That's extremely risky. Tell him - jaan hai to jahan hai,'' a third user commented.