Bengaluru police arrest 19 including 14 foreign nationals for trafficking drugs worth 7.7 crore: Report

Bengaluru police have arrested 19 people, among them 14 foreign nationals, and seized narcotics valued at nearly ₹7.7 crore in a series of citywide raids, officials announced on Tuesday. The operations were carried out by the Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Wing. In a major crackdown, Bengaluru police arrested 19 people, including 14 foreign nationals, and confiscated narcotics valued at ₹ 7.7 crore. (Representational Image)

According to police, coordinated searches across multiple neighbourhoods led to the recovery of 2.804 kg of MDMA crystals and 2.1 kg of hydroponic cannabis, said a report by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Suresh Kumar takes on traffic cop role in Bengaluru's Bhashyam circle: Report

Multiple raids across the city

In the first crackdown, conducted within the Suddagunte police limits, officers arrested a Nigerian woman accused of supplying drugs. Investigators recovered 760 grams of MDMA worth about ₹1.52 crore, along with her scooter and mobile phone.

Another bust took place in Mahadevapura, where five individuals were detained. Police seized 600 grams of hydro-ganja valued at around ₹60 lakh, as well as five phones linked to the peddling network, said the report. Officers said the group had rented a house in the area and were operating under the directions of an absconding kingpin.

ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar announces major upgrades, infrastructure boost in Bengaluru worth ₹1 lakh crore: Report

A major seizure occurred during a raid in the Varthur area. A Kenyan woman was taken into custody with 2 kg of MDMA, estimated to be worth ₹4.08 crore, in addition to mobile phones and a digital weighing scale. Investigators believe she entered India last year on a tourist visa, worked as a hairdresser in Kamanahalli, and sourced drugs from two fugitives from Nigeria and Tanzania, the report added.

Drugs hidden in parcels at post office

In another operation based on specific intelligence, officers intercepted suspicious packages at the Foreign Post Office under KG Nagar police limits. They recovered 1.5 kg of hydro-ganja, allegedly smuggled from Thailand and France and camouflaged inside branded biscuit and chocolate boxes. Police are working to identify those behind the consignment, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Traffic diversions in Bengaluru on Nov 19; Major congestion expected around Palace Grounds

Foreign nationals detained for illegal stay

In a separate action, 11 foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the Hebbagodi area were detained and handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for verification and further proceedings.

The police said investigations into all the cases are currently underway.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from PTI)