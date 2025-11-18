Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Traffic diversions in Bengaluru on Nov 19; Major congestion expected around Palace Grounds

ByYamini C S
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 05:35 pm IST

Bengaluru will experience traffic restrictions on November 19, 2025, during the KSPCB Golden Jubilee event at Palace Grounds where 80,000 people are expected.

Bengaluru is set to witness significant traffic restrictions on November 19, 2025, as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) celebrates its Golden Jubilee at Krishna Vihara Gate number 01 inside Palace Grounds. The event will run from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm and is expected to draw massive crowds.

With an expected turnout of 80,000 people and 2,305 vehicles, officials in Bengaluru have issued traffic advisories and diversions to manage congestion on November 19.(X/BengaluruPost)

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the programme, held under the jurisdiction of the Sadashivanagar Traffic Police Station, will be attended by the Chief Minister, Union and State Ministers, dignitaries, school and college students, and an estimated 80,000 members of the public. Around 2,305 vehicles are expected to arrive at the venue, likely causing heavy congestion on surrounding routes.

Authorities have therefore issued a detailed traffic advisory and diversions to ensure smoother movement across the city.

Key roads expected to be congested

  1. Krishna Vihara Gate (Palace Grounds)
  2. Ballari Road
  3. CV Raman Road
  4. Jayamahal Road

Traffic diversions for November 19

1. Towards Kempegowda International Airport: Those heading to the airport are advised to avoid Ballari Road and instead use - Old High Grounds Junction - Kalpana Junction - Old Udaya TV Junction - Cantonment Railway Station - Tannery Road - Nagawara - Airport

2. From Airport to City Centre: Two options have been provided -

Route 1: Hebbal - Left turn - Right at Nagawara Junction - Bamboo Bazaar - Queens Road - City

Route 2: Hebbal Ring Road - Kuvempu Circle - Gorgunte Palya Junction - Left turn - Dr Rajkumar Road - City

3. Yeshwanthpur to airport: Mathikere Road - Right at BEL Circle - Airport via Ring Road

4. Yeshwanthpur to city: Use Dr Rajkumar Road to enter central Bengaluru.

Heavy vehicle restrictions

1. Hebbal Junction: Heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards Ballari Road and must use the Outer Ring Road.

2. Old High Grounds Police Station Junction: Vehicles from High Grounds will be diverted toward Kalpana Junction - Old Udaya TV Junction - Cantonment Railway Station - Tannery Road - Nagawara.

3. Yeshwanthpur: Heavy vehicles heading toward CV Raman Road are banned.

No-parking zones on November 19

Parking is prohibited on the following stretches:

  1. Palace Road
  2. Nandidurga Road
  3. Ballari Road
  4. CV Raman Road
  5. Jayamahal Road
  6. Guttahalli Road

Bengaluru will face extensive traffic restrictions on November 19, 2025, due to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board's Golden Jubilee celebration at Palace Grounds, expected to attract 80,000 attendees. Traffic diversions and advisories will manage congestion on key routes like Ballari Road. No-parking zones will be enforced, impacting surrounding areas significantly.