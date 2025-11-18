Bengaluru man dances on cab roof at Mehkri Circle, brings traffic to a halt; detained

Traffic came to a standstill on Ballari Road near Mehkri Circle around 9 am on Monday after a bizarre incident involving a cab passenger erupted into full-blown chaos. Santosh Kumar, an unemployed man in his 30s, suddenly climbed onto the roof of the cab he was travelling in.(X/@karnatakaportf)

Santosh Kumar, an unemployed man in his 30s, suddenly climbed onto the roof of the cab he was travelling in, and even began dancing on top of the moving vehicle, refusing repeated pleas to come down.

The drama lasted nearly 30 minutes as hundreds of commuters watched in disbelief. Passersby eventually pulled Santosh down by force and gagged him before handing him over to the police.

Watch the video here:

A case of public nuisance was filed against the JP Nagar resident. At the request of his parents, Sadashivanagar police later shifted him to Nimhans for medical evaluation, Times of India reported.

According to the report, police said Santosh had previously worked as a manager at a supermarket. The investigation revealed that he was travelling with his parents and younger brother to Kempegowda International Airport for a planned pilgrimage when the incident occurred.

Santosh had returned from Mysuru on Sunday and hired the same cab, driven by Raju, for the airport drop. Raju agreed to extend the trip, informing the family that the fare would be higher.

However, when the vehicle slowed down due to heavy traffic near Mehkri Circle, Santosh reportedly got irritated. According to police, he jumped out of the cab, claiming he would “clear the traffic” himself. When Raju urged him to get back in, Santosh allegedly shouted at the driver, insisting he drive faster to the airport, the report added.

As the argument escalated, Santosh climbed onto the cab roof and continued shouting while dancing on the top of the car. Concerned that the vehicle was obstructing traffic, Raju slowly steered it to the side of the road with Santosh still on the roof.

Despite repeated appeals from his family, Santosh refused to climb down and even pushed away those attempting to help. Traffic police arrived and tried to pacify him, but he remained uncooperative. In the end, some frustrated commuters pulled him down forcibly. One angry motorist was even seen throwing his helmet at Santosh during the commotion.

Police first took Santosh to the station and later transferred him to Nimhans for further assessment.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro races a human heart across the city for urgent surgery)