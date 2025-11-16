Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Bengaluru traffic ruins man's Sunday morning plan of eating dosa at Rameshwaram Cafe:'Even a dosa has to wait'

ByShivya Kanojia
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 02:22 pm IST

Believing there might be less traffic on a Sunday, the man planned to have dosa, but the city had other plans.

A man took to the social media platform X to share how Bengaluru’s traffic ruined his plan of having dosa at Rameshwaram Café in the city.

“They say there is no traffic on Sunday mornings. But Bengaluru roads on Sundays are no different, because there is so much construction going on almost everywhere, and you can’t do much about it apart from giving up on your dosa,” the post shared on X read.

The man found himself stuck in a long queue, not outside the café, but right in the middle of the street. Cars, scooters, autos, and bikes were packed together, while construction work stood tall on both sides like giant concrete reminders that Bengaluru never takes a day off.

Social media reaction

''They say if you want to achieve big you have to go thru pain bro. Perfect fit,'' a man jokingly said.

''It's such a mess to deal with heavy traffic even on holidays, when one expects to visit places to relax and unwind,'' another user wrote.

''Only in Bengaluru can a simple Sunday dosa plan turn into a full blown traffic adventure before you even taste the chutney,'' a third commented.

''You step out thinking the roads will be kind… but the city has its own plot twist waiting at every construction barricade,'' a fourth user mentioned.

''Bengaluru traffic wins again sometimes even a dosa has to wait its turn,'' an X user wrote.

AI Summary AI Summary

A man’s plan for a relaxing dosa at Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru was thwarted by heavy traffic, despite expectations of lighter Sunday congestion. Social media users echoed his frustrations, humorously commenting on the relentless traffic and construction that plague the city. Bengaluru's ongoing construction makes even simple outings a challenging endeavor for residents.