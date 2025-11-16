Bengaluru traffic ruins man's Sunday morning plan of eating dosa at Rameshwaram Cafe:'Even a dosa has to wait'

A man took to the social media platform X to share how Bengaluru’s traffic ruined his plan of having dosa at Rameshwaram Café in the city. Believing there might be less traffic on a Sunday, the man planned to have dosa, but the city had other plans.(X@lalitgrateful)

“They say there is no traffic on Sunday mornings. But Bengaluru roads on Sundays are no different, because there is so much construction going on almost everywhere, and you can’t do much about it apart from giving up on your dosa,” the post shared on X read.

The man found himself stuck in a long queue, not outside the café, but right in the middle of the street. Cars, scooters, autos, and bikes were packed together, while construction work stood tall on both sides like giant concrete reminders that Bengaluru never takes a day off.

Social media reaction

''They say if you want to achieve big you have to go thru pain bro. Perfect fit,'' a man jokingly said.

''It's such a mess to deal with heavy traffic even on holidays, when one expects to visit places to relax and unwind,'' another user wrote.

''Only in Bengaluru can a simple Sunday dosa plan turn into a full blown traffic adventure before you even taste the chutney,'' a third commented.

''You step out thinking the roads will be kind… but the city has its own plot twist waiting at every construction barricade,'' a fourth user mentioned.

''Bengaluru traffic wins again sometimes even a dosa has to wait its turn,'' an X user wrote.