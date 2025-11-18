BJP MLA Suresh Kumar takes on traffic cop role in Bengaluru's Bhashyam circle: Report

Senior BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar surprised Bengaluru commuters on Tuesday by stepping into the shoes of a traffic constable at the city's busy Bhashyam Circle. For two full hours during the morning rush, he helped manage the chaos, something he later described as a “truly enjoyable” experience. BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said he appreciated the challenges faced by Bengaluru's traffic police and planned to assist weekly under the city's initiative 'Traffic Cop for a Day'.(X)

Kumar volunteered under the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s new initiative, “Traffic Cop for a Day,” which allows citizens to sign up through the BTP ASTraM app and work alongside traffic personnel at their local station, said a report by news agency PTI.

In a Facebook post, the MLA said the stint gave him valuable insights into the everyday challenges faced by traffic police. He shared a video showing himself in a traffic police reflector jacket, directing vehicles, speaking with motorists, monitoring the signal booth, and questioning rule violators at the junction.

"I gained immense experience by working as a traffic police constable for a day, and I enjoyed this work. This initiative by the Bengaluru Traffic Police is truly welcome. The experience of controlling traffic during the peak hour at Bhashyam Circle in Rajaji Nagar this morning was unforgettable," he wrote.

Kumar mentioned that he had long wanted to manually regulate traffic at the Chalukya Circle near Vidhana Soudha. He added that he has stepped in at other junctions, such as Modi Junction and Navarang Circle, during rains or heavy congestion, but this was the first time he officially enrolled for a formal shift.

His two-hour duty slot, from 9 am to 11 am, gave him a better appreciation of the pressures traffic constables face daily. Grateful for the opportunity, he promised to return every Monday for an hour to support the traffic police.

(With inputs from PTI)