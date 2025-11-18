‘Outsidification of Mysuru’: Viral post sparks debate over city’s changing identity

A viral social media post has stirred a fresh debate over what the user called the rapid “outsidification of Mysuru”, with residents questioning the city’s changing demographic and the pace at which it appears to be transforming from a quiet, largely Kannada-speaking retirement hub into a Bengaluru-like metropolitan spillover. Residents questioned the pace at which Mysuru is transforming from a quiet, retirement hub into a Bengaluru-like metropolitan spillover.(PTI/FILE)

The original post, shared on X, expressed shock at how quickly Mysuru’s population mix appears to be shifting, asking, “The pace of ‘Outsidification’ of Mysore is really surprising! The city has moved from being a proper Kannada population-based retirement city to a metropolitan like Bangalore already. I understand Bengaluru provided jobs, but what is Mysore providing for that much migration?”

The remark triggered hundreds of responses, with users offering varied explanations, from improved connectivity to Bengaluru to large-scale real estate investments driven by remote workers.

One user pointed to the city’s connectivity, noting that many long-distance trains originate and terminate in Mysuru, making it easier for people to live there while staying well-linked to the rest of the state and the country.

Others argued that Mysuru itself isn’t offering dramatic employment opportunities, but is instead becoming the natural spillover as Bengaluru struggles with congestion, pollution, rising costs and urban fatigue.

“People want cleaner air, cheaper living and a slower pace of life. Since Bengaluru is exhausting, Mysuru is simply looking like the next best option,” wrote one commenter.

Another user questioned whether the “outsidification” concern was exaggerated, saying they mostly see tourists and students rather than non-Kannadiga residents. But others disagreed, sharing specific examples of migration even in semi-rural areas.

One user claimed to have counted around 15 non-Kannadiga families in a small temple in Bilikere, suggesting that demographic changes were already underway, adding, “The battle is already lost. The only hope is assimilation.”

Some pointed to economic factors, saying remote jobs and higher disposable incomes were pushing people from other cities to buy property in Mysuru, especially as they seek better returns in real estate close to Bengaluru.

