CISF stops knife attack on taxi drivers at Bengaluru Airport, incident caught on CCTV

A potentially violent attack was thwarted at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after CISF personnel intervened just in time to stop a man armed with a long metal knife from charging at two taxi drivers. The incident took place around midnight on November 16 at the Terminal 1 arrival area, and was captured on CCTV cameras.(X/@CISFHQrs)

The incident took place around midnight on November 16 at the Terminal 1 arrival area, and was captured on CCTV cameras, officials said.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the man suddenly ran toward the drivers with the weapon, triggering panic among those present. Acting swiftly, ASI (Executive) Sunil Kumar and his team moved in, overpowered the attacker, and recovered the knife before anyone could be harmed. Their quick response ensured that passengers and airport staff in the vicinity remained safe.

The accused, along with the taxi drivers involved in the confrontation, was immediately handed over to the KIA Police for further legal action. A preliminary inquiry indicated that the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute, CISF officials said.

The force said it remains committed to protecting passengers, airport personnel, and Bengaluru’s aviation infrastructure, adding that the rapid neutralisation of the threat reflects the security readiness at the airport.

