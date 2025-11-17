Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Watch: Shocking CCTV footage captures bike-borne men attacking, robbing man in Bengaluru; MP demands action

ByYamini C S
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 10:41 am IST

A disturbing video reveals a violent robbery in Bengaluru, where three bike-borne assailants attacked a lone biker in Shantinagar.

In a shocking social media post, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan shared a video showing a man being attacked and robbed by three bike-borne men, claiming the incident happened in Shantinagar on November 15. The clip made rounds on social media and sparked public outrage.

The incident of robbery in Bengaluru, shared by MP PC Mohan, has sparked outrage and calls for immediate police action.(X)
The incident of robbery in Bengaluru, shared by MP PC Mohan, has sparked outrage and calls for immediate police action.(X)

ALSO READ | ‘Why buy for 20 cr when you can rent for 613 cr?’: Bengaluru's road-sweeping machine rental plan faces backlash

In his post on X, Mohan called for urgent action from law enforcement authorities, writing, “Requesting immediate action from @BlrCityPolice in Shantinagar.” The video shared in the post showed the three men riding a motorcycle, following a lone pedestrian. At one point, they catch up to him, snatch his key to make him stop, and without warning, one of them gets down from the two-wheeler to physically attack the victim. The assailants then check the pockets of the man to snatch valuables.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman loses 31.83 crore to elaborate digital scam over six months: Report

The man is seen trying to defend himself, however, the second assailant hits him with a stick as their third accomplice waits on the bike to flee. The three unidentified miscreants then speed off into the night after robbing the man in the deserted street. Watch the video here:

Some residents commented on the video, one writing, “No safety in Karnataka,” and another saying, “Goondagiri”. It is not yet clear if police officials have responded to the matter or apprehended the accused men.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru auto driver returns passenger’s forgotten bag full of cash, wins hearts

PC Mohan, who has previously flagged infrastructure and civic issues in his constituency, urged the city police to take immediate action.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Watch: Shocking CCTV footage captures bike-borne men attacking, robbing man in Bengaluru; MP demands action
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A shocking video posted by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan shows a man being attacked and robbed by three bike-borne assailants in Shantinagar. The incident, which occurred on November 15, has incited public outrage, with residents expressing concerns about safety in Karnataka. Mohan has urged the city police to take immediate action, but no arrests have been reported.