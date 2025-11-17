Watch: Shocking CCTV footage captures bike-borne men attacking, robbing man in Bengaluru; MP demands action

In a shocking social media post, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan shared a video showing a man being attacked and robbed by three bike-borne men, claiming the incident happened in Shantinagar on November 15. The clip made rounds on social media and sparked public outrage. The incident of robbery in Bengaluru, shared by MP PC Mohan, has sparked outrage and calls for immediate police action.(X)

In his post on X, Mohan called for urgent action from law enforcement authorities, writing, “Requesting immediate action from @BlrCityPolice in Shantinagar.” The video shared in the post showed the three men riding a motorcycle, following a lone pedestrian. At one point, they catch up to him, snatch his key to make him stop, and without warning, one of them gets down from the two-wheeler to physically attack the victim. The assailants then check the pockets of the man to snatch valuables.

The man is seen trying to defend himself, however, the second assailant hits him with a stick as their third accomplice waits on the bike to flee. The three unidentified miscreants then speed off into the night after robbing the man in the deserted street. Watch the video here:

Some residents commented on the video, one writing, “No safety in Karnataka,” and another saying, “Goondagiri”. It is not yet clear if police officials have responded to the matter or apprehended the accused men.

PC Mohan, who has previously flagged infrastructure and civic issues in his constituency, urged the city police to take immediate action.