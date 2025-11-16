Bengaluru auto driver returns passenger’s forgotten bag full of cash, wins hearts

A heart-warming incident from Bengaluru has gone viral after an auto driver returned a bag filled with cash that a passenger had accidentally left behind in his vehicle. The act of honesty has earned the driver widespread appreciation The auto driver is seen smiling modestly as the passenger expresses gratitude.(Image-Instagram)

In the now viral clip shared on Instagram, the passenger can be seen praising the auto driver for his kindness and honesty. He recounts how the driver did not hesitate even for a moment to hand over the money, restoring his faith in humanity.

Also read| Bengaluru traffic: Restrictions imposed in view of ‘Last Kartika Monday’ festival. Check alternative routes

The auto driver is seen smiling modestly as the passenger expresses gratitude.

Social media users are applauding the gesture, calling the driver an example of integrity.

Also read| Video shows men performing life-threatening stunt on scooter on Bengaluru flyover. Watch

In a separate news, a Rapido auto driver in Bengaluru went out of his way to return a passenger’s lost earphones, reminding people that kindness still exists in everyday life.

The incident came to light after Sambhavi, a city resident, shared her experience on social media. She recounted taking a short Rapido auto ride in Indiranagar on Friday evening, just a quick two-kilometre trip to meet her brother for dinner. A few minutes after reaching her destination, she received an unexpected Google Pay notification from the driver, Jahrul.

Initially fearing a double charge, she soon realized that Jahrul had messaged her to say he had found her earphones in the auto. “He told me he would keep them safe and asked when I would be around again,” Sambhavi wrote. Despite it being the Diwali weekend, Jahrul called her on Monday morning to arrange a convenient time to return them, refusing to keep or sell them.

“It sounds like such a small thing, but it really reminded me that decency still exists. People like Jahrul make…this world a little better,” she said.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing praise for the driver’s integrity. “This sounds unreal,” a user responded, while another wrote: “Good to see people like this still EXIST.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.