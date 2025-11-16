Bengaluru traffic: Restrictions imposed in view of ‘Last Kartika Monday’ festival. Check alternative routes

A traffic advisory has been issued ahead of the “Last Kartika Monday” festival on November 17 at the Begur Nagalingeshwara Temple. An estimated 80,000 to 90,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple during the day. The evening Laksha Deepotsava, or festival of one lakh lamps, is also likely to attract a large crowd. Bengaluru traffic: To manage the heavy traffic on Begur roads, several road restrictions will be in place. (Representational image\ Google Gemini-AI)

To manage the heavy traffic on Begur roads, several road restrictions will be in place. The affected stretches include:

Begur Road: From PK Kalyana Mantapa Junction to Ekana Hospital Junction

Also read| Bengaluru man cheated of ₹92.57 lakh in forex scam after being lured with promises of high returns

Manipal County Road: From Falcon Market Junction to Begur Nagalingeshwara Temple

DLF Road: From DLF Junction to Begur Lake Junction

Begur Road: From Ekana Hospital Junction towards the temple

Also read| Akon’s Bengaluru concert triggers backlash after fans pull his pants on stage

Authorities have suggested alternative routes for smoother traffic movement:

From Bommanahalli-Hongasandra towards Begur Koppa Road: Vehicles can turn right at PK Kalyana Mantapa Junction, proceed via Devarachikkanahalli Road, turn left at DEO Heights, continue through Nyanappanahalli Road to DLF Junction, and take Elenahalli Main Road to reach Begur-Koppa Road. Those heading to Manipal County Road can use Vishwapriya Layout main road via Chikka Begur.

From Hosur Main Road & Manipal County Road: Vehicles are advised to take a left near Falcon Market, pass through AECS C-Block and Mylasandra, to reach Begur Koppa Road and Bannerghatta Main Road.

From Begur Koppa Road towards Begur: Drivers can take a left at Ekana Hospital Junction, proceed via DLF Road through Nyanappanahalli, to reach Devarachikkanahalli, Bommanahalli, and Hongasandra.

Towards Begur Circle via DLF: Vehicles should turn left at DLF Junction, continue through Nyanappanahalli Road via DEO Heights Layout, and reach