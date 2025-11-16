Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru man cheated of 92.57 lakh in forex scam after being lured with promises of high returns

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 03:40 pm IST

The victim initially paid ₹88,000 to open an account and was gradually convinced to transfer more money, eventually investing ₹23.21 lakh. 

A Bengaluru man has reportedly lost 92.57 lakh in an online forex trading scam. The victim was enticed with promises of high returns and later coerced into paying additional charges and investments.

The North CEN Crime Police have registered a case. ( Representational image\ Unsplash)
The North CEN Crime Police have registered a case. ( Representational image\ Unsplash)

The 52-year-old, identified as Mustafa Mukandar, was approached by a man calling himself Ramalo Jodara, who persuaded Mukandar to invest in an online platform named ICON Forex. The victim initially paid 88,000 to open an account and was gradually convinced to transfer more money, eventually investing 23.21 lakh, as per a report by NDTV.

Also read| Saalumarada Thimmakka, ‘mother of trees’, laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru

Mukandar was later told that he needed to pay several fees, including CCT track charges, penalties and GST, to withdraw the returns he was promised.

According to the FIR filed on 10 November, another individual named Pankaj then contacted Mukandar, claiming he could help recover the invested money. Pankaj introduced Mukandar to a man named Mahesh, who allegedly demanded 29.12 lakh as tax along with 10% of the profit to release the investment.

Also read| Bengaluru traffic ruins man's Sunday morning plan of eating dosa at Rameshwaram Cafe

Trusting these assurances, Mukandar made multiple payments between 20 August and November, ultimately transferring 92.57 lakh from his bank accounts. When no profits or refunds materialised, he realised he had been cheated.

The North CEN Crime Police have registered a case and are investigating the people and websites involved in the alleged scam.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru man cheated of 92.57 lakh in forex scam after being lured with promises of high returns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Bengaluru man, Mustafa Mukandar, lost Rs 92.57 lakh in an online forex trading scam promising high returns. Lured by a man named Ramalo Jodara, Mukandar invested Rs 23.21 lakh and was coerced into paying additional fees to withdraw profits. The North CEN Crime Police are investigating the scam, which involved multiple fraudulent contacts.