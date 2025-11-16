Saalumarada Thimmakka, ‘mother of trees’, laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru: Report

Padma Shri awardee ‘Saalumarada’ Thimmakka, widely celebrated as the Vruksha Maate or “Mother of Trees,” was laid to rest with state honours in Bengaluru on Saturday. The revered environmentalist, aged 114, died on Friday in a private hospital due to age-related complications. Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka was known for planting 385 banyan trees. She was laid to rest in Bengaluru.(@siddaramaiah)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Business Corridor to run 700 metres through reserve forest stretch: Report

Thimmakka, born on June 30, 1911, became a household name after nurturing 385 banyan saplings along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur in present-day Ramanagara district. The moniker “Saalumarada”, meaning “rows of trees”, was bestowed on her in recognition of this extraordinary effort. Despite having no formal schooling, she began planting trees as a way to fill the emotional void of being childless, tending to each sapling with the affection of a mother.

ALSO READ | How Bengaluru's AI-powered system reduced late-night firecracker violations this Diwali: Report

Her final rites, conducted according to Lingayat customs, took place at Kalagrama on the Jnana Bharathi campus in Bengaluru, said a report by news agency PTI. Home Minister G Parameshwara, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, and several legislators were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

After paying homage, Minister Khandre announced that the government would establish an award in Thimmakka’s name, noting that Karnataka had lost a true champion of nature whose life inspired countless citizens to plant and protect trees. He added that as a tribute, 114 saplings will be planted at 114 locations across the state, one for each year of her life, said the report.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru masked man caught on video extorting pedestrian with machete in Yeshwanthpur

Khandre also recalled that the Forest Department had previously named her an “Environment Ambassador,” praising her lifelong devotion to nurturing trees with what he described as “a mother’s love” and for spreading the spirit of conservation far beyond her home region.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from PTI)