Bengaluru masked man caught on video extorting pedestrian with machete in Yeshwanthpur

A disturbing video from Yeshwanthpur has sparked outrage across Bengaluru after a young man was caught openly brandishing a machete and demanding money from pedestrians on a busy main road. The incident, which took place last night, has raised fresh concerns over rising street-level hooliganism in the city.(X/@karnatakaportf)

The incident, which took place last night, has raised fresh concerns over rising street-level hooliganism in the city.

The clip, shared by the account Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows the masked youth walking along a crowded stretch while threatening passersby with a large weapon. In the video, he is heard demanding ₹100 from a man and warning that he would strike him if he refused to pay. Shockingly, the extortion attempt unfolds in full public view amid steady traffic and pedestrian movement.

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic: Panthur Main Road to reopen on Monday as white-topping project gets completed)

Watch video here:

As the video gained traction online, users expressed deep worry about safety in Bengaluru.

One user wrote, “Nowadays anyone comes up with weapon and rowdyism. I am sure all these guys later pay for their rowdyism, but it’s getting scary for people to move around in Bengaluru. I am sure the Blr police is trying their best to tackle such issues and they are good at tracking.”

Another comment highlighted the growing boldness of street offenders, “The rise of hooliganism in the country is deeply worrying. A young man openly brandishing a weapon in Yeshwantpur is not just a crime, it's a sign of the waning fear of the law. These hooligans mistake threats for power, but they’re only harming the peace of the city. Zero tolerance is the only way to deal with them.”

Several users also urged the Bengaluru Police to release a “before-and-after” update video once the youth is identified and arrested.

As of now, the Bengaluru Police has not issued an official response to the viral clip.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.