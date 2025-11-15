Bengaluru traffic: Panthur Main Road to reopen on Monday as white-topping project gets completed

The white-topping work on Panthur Main Road in Bengaluru, within the limits of the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, has been completed. Panthur Main Road to reopen on Monday. (Representational image-AI generated, Google Gemini)

As per the advisory issued on platform X by HAL Airport Traffic BTP , the road will be opened for public traffic from Monday, November 17.

''The white-topping work undertaken by the BBMP on Panathur Main Road, in the limits of HAL Airport Traffic Police Station, has been completed and will be public traffic from 17-11-2025 (Monday,'' the advisory read.

In a separate news, Bengaluru's Traffic Police have asked major tech parks and private companies to consider introducing a pay-and-park system on their premises to handle ORR traffic.

Reportedly, the measure could discourage the use of personal vehicles and potentially reduce congestion by up to 30 per cent. The proposal comes as part of a wider plan to ease traffic along the busy tech corridor.

The government is also looking to collaborate with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other transport agencies to establish shared transport services, such as bus pooling, for IT employees. Bus routes would be designed based on commuting patterns, encouraging employees to shift from private vehicles to shared transport.

The suggestion to introduce parking fees was made during a high-level meeting that included senior government officials, police officers, and industry leaders such as Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Yulu Co-founder RK Misra.

Bengaluru sees nearly 3,000 new vehicles registered every day. The traffic police noted that most IT employees use private cars, even as single occupants, because companies provide free parking. According to the BTP, introducing parking fees could persuade at least 10 per cent of employees to switch to public transport, which could cut congestion by around 30 per cent.