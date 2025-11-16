Video shows men performing life-threatening stunt on scooter on Bengaluru flyover. Watch

A video of two men performing a dangerous stunt on a scooter is making rounds on social media. The clip is believed to be from Bengaluru. The footage was recorded by a commuter sitting inside a car. (Image: Instagram)

In the now-viral video, two young men are seen dangerously riding a white scooter on a Bengaluru road, putting their own lives and those of passers-by at risk.

The footage was recorded by a commuter sitting inside a car, according to the video shared on Instagram.

Several users have tagged the Bengaluru Police in the comments section and demanded strict action.

Earlier, Bengaluru police have taken strict action against a group of bikers caught performing dangerous stunts on city roads. A video of the act recently surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to swiftly identify and arrest the individuals involved.

The Bengaluru City Police shared the video on their official X handle, warning against such reckless behaviour.

In a separate news, another video surfaced showing two men attempting a wheelie on a scooter. The footage, posted by the Bengaluru Police on X, captured the rider lifting the front wheel while the pillion, appearing intoxicated, leaned backward. Police quickly acted upon the video, identifying and apprehending the suspects.

The video was shared with the caption, “Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale,” the caption read.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.