Bengaluru: Phase-2 of Hebbal ramp nears completion, likely to improve vehicular flow towards Mehkri Circle

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is close to completing the second phase of the Hebbal ramp project, which is likely to open to the public by mid-December. The new stretch will link the Tumakuru Road loop with the ramp near Baptist Hospital and is expected to ease movement towards Mehkri Circle, one of Bengaluru's most congested corridors. The first phase of the ramp was opened in August.

The ongoing work will add fresh lanes for vehicles coming from the Esteem Mall service road and from Tumakuru Road. This new alignment will reduce the bottleneck that usually forms above the Hebbal flyover and provide a more streamlined flow towards Mehkri Circle, as per a report by The Times of India (TOI).

Engineers involved in the project said that three major spans are needed to connect the Tumakuru Road loop with the new Baptist Hospital ramp. One span has already been placed, while the remaining two will be fixed within the week. Once the spans are in position, concrete deck work will begin immediately. Reportedly, traffic movement in the area has already shown improvement and will become smoother once the full link is operational.

The first phase of the ramp was opened in August. That section connected the new structure to the older loop carrying traffic from KR Pura.

Traffic police had observed a 20–30% drop in congestion at the Hebbal junction after the partial opening, confirming the effectiveness of the design. However, the improvement also revealed new challenges further down the corridor as the eased flow at Hebbal pushed more vehicles towards Mehkri Circle, almost 3 km away.

Police officials now point out that although Hebbal is gradually being decongested, the stretch leading to Mehkri Circle continues to experience heavy traffic. They stress that the entire corridor will need coordinated upgrades by civic agencies before a complete improvement can be achieved.