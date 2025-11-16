Bengaluru passenger claims Rapido driver overcharged, double-booked ride, 'forced' him to travel with strangers

A passenger took to social media platform Reddit and narrated a shocking ordeal of scam by a Rapido cab driver in Bengaluru. As per the post, the incident took place during a ride from Bengaluru Airport Terminal 1 to Tavarekere. The passenger alleged that he experienced unnecessary delays, extra charges, and poor service. The passenger also highlighted the issue of being ''forced'' to share the ride with strangers. (Pixaby)

According to the passenger, the ride was initially booked for ₹802. Shortly after, the driver demanded an additional ₹200, citing airport parking charges. When the passenger refused to pay the extra amount, the situation escalated.

Also read| Bengaluru businessman stabbed by ex-employee frees himself, gets stabbed again

The driver allegedly booked another ride under a different vehicle number and began the journey by dropping off other passengers first, taking a diverted route through Marathahalli, which reportedly added about 50 minutes to the trip.

''Yet when I asked to compensate for that he did not listen to me and charged the whole amount ( ₹800). This is disguisting, I got to travel with 2 strangers with longer route (adding more 50 minutes) for the same price. Rapido is equally responsible for this, how a captain is allowed to book 2 rides with 2 different vehicles numbers on the same vehicle and same time,'' the post read.

Also read| Bengaluru traffic: Restrictions imposed in view of ‘Last Kartika Monday’ festival. Check alternative routes

The passenger also highlighted the issue of being ''forced'' to share the ride with strangers and having no recourse when the driver deviated from the original route.

HT.com has reached out to Rapido and is awaiting a response.

Social media reactions

''Bmtc kia bus is such a safe, convenient and affordable option. Every 15 min there is a bus departing T1 to btm, taverkere and jayadeva,'' a user suggested.

''There is always a long queue for these. KIA buses are a better option if you have less luggage,'' a second user commented.

''You should have reported for safety when he was in different route but inside city limits,'' another user mentioned.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.