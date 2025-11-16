Bengaluru businessman stabbed by ex-employee frees himself, gets stabbed again: Report

A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a businessman, wounded after being stabbed by his former employee, managed to flee from his attacker, only to be caught and assaulted again moments later. Bengaluru: After sustaining severe injuries, Amar's desperate escape led to a harrowing chase, after which he was stabbed again. (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The victim has been identified as Amar Narayanaswamy, who operates a Lord Ganesh idol manufacturing unit in the city, said a report by the NDTV. In June 2025, a man named Jayanth worked at his factory for a brief period of three days. On Friday, Jayanth approached Amar under the pretext of helping him buy a Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) site and invited him to inspect the property.

Believing his words, Amar accompanied Jayanth in his Thar jeep to the Sulekere BDA Layout, where the two looked at a couple of vacant plots. On their way back, Jayanth, seated behind Amar, allegedly lunged forward in an attempt to pull the gold chain from around Amar’s neck. When Amar resisted, Jayanth is said to have attacked him with a knife, repeatedly stabbing him on his face, neck, forehead, shoulder, and head, said the report.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, Amar managed to scramble out of the vehicle and run toward the main road. In desperation, he clambered onto the back of a moving Tata Ace truck to save himself. Jayanth, however, chased him down, grabbed hold of him, and stabbed him again on his back before forcibly removing his gold chain. The attacker then fled the scene on a black Pulsar motorcycle, the report noted.

Police have registered a case against Jayanth on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. He has also been booked under sections related to caste-based abuse. A manhunt is underway to track down and arrest the accused, the report added.

