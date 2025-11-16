After garbage dumping at doorsteps, Bengaluru officials to book criminal cases against those who burn waste: Report

If you thought burning your trash was harmless, think again. Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is stepping up enforcement against anyone caught setting garbage on fire, and violators could now face criminal cases. The new initiative in Bengaluru will allow authorities to fine offenders up to ₹ 1 lakh and impose five years potential jail time for burning garbage. (HT)

BSWML CEO Karee Gowda said engineers, marshals, and Junior Health Inspectors will be authorised to file criminal complaints against offenders, said a report by The New Indian Express. Burning waste pollutes the air. Properly segregated garbage is sent to processing plants, where it is safely burned to generate electricity, he said, adding that officials also encourage residents to report anyone burning trash by sharing videos.

This comes after the waste management officials stirred controversy by dumping garbage at the doorsteps of those who were found to be serial litterers.

This new crackdown will begin in the coming days with a few initial cases to set an example. Offenders will be booked under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and Section 19 (5) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, among other laws, said the report.

Already, the BSWML team, along with marshals, fined a resident ₹10,000 on Saturday in Bharath Nagar near Manyata Tech Park for burning garbage. Authorities say stricter enforcement comes after directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar to ensure proper waste management across the city, the report added.

The law allows penalties up to ₹1 lakh or jail terms of up to five years, as burning garbage violates citizens’ right to clean air under Article 21 of the Constitution, explained officials, as per the report.