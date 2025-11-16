Search
Bengaluru techie loses shoes worth 16,000 at temple within five minutes, FIR lodged: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:00 am IST

A Bengaluru software engineer's temple visit took a turn for the worse when his expensive shoes vanished within five minutes.

A simple visit to a temple turned unexpectedly expensive for a Bengaluru software engineer after his 16,000 pair of shoes disappeared from outside the Shri Ganesha Temple in Banashankari III Stage.

Bengaluru police have registered a theft report. (Representative image)(Pexels)
Bengaluru police have registered a theft report. (Representative image)(Pexels)

What made the incident more frustrating was the initial hesitation from the police to register a theft case for stolen footwear, said a report by The Times of India. The tech professional, however, insisted on filing an FIR, arguing that such thefts are widespread outside temples and should not be dismissed as trivial.

The resident of Girinagar told officers that his high-end Asics shoes, purchased just half a year ago, vanished sometime between 7:20 pm and 7:25 pm on November 6. He had arrived at the temple on his motorcycle and left his shoes among the rows of footwear outside, as other devotees typically do.

When he returned after offering a brief prayer, the shoes were gone. Concerned, he approached the temple priest and management, only to learn that this was an ongoing issue, the report said. The priest has lost his slippers twice, he said, adding that many devotees shared similar stories, but no one had bothered to report it.

Security footage from a camera at the entrance showed a man, barefoot and pretending to be a worshipper, quietly picking up the victim’s shoes before walking away.

Police sources say that in earlier cases, arrested footwear thieves confessed to selling stolen pairs for as little as 20 to 50, often to fund their alcohol habit. The complainant pointed out that ignoring such minor crimes only encourages offenders to escalate.

According to a senior officer, a case has now been filed under section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (theft). Investigators have taken the CCTV footage into evidence and are working to identify and arrest the culprit, the report stated.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru techie loses shoes worth 16,000 at temple within five minutes, FIR lodged: Report
AI Summary AI Summary

A Bengaluru software engineer's Rs 16,000 shoes were stolen outside the Shri Ganesha Temple, prompting him to insist on filing a theft report despite police reluctance. Security footage revealed a man, disguised as a worshipper, stealing the shoes. The police have now initiated an investigation under section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, addressing recurring thefts outside temples.