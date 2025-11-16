Italian woman praises Bengaluru’s safety after finding her helmet untouched: ‘In Italy it wouldn’t last 2 mins’

An Italian woman living in Bengaluru has drawn attention on social media after sharing a short video highlighting what she describes as the everyday sense of safety and comfort she experiences in India. The video, posted on Instagram by a woman named Serena, captures her amused reaction after realising she had accidentally left her helmet on her scooter while she was browsing inside a shop. An Italian woman in Bengaluru posted a video saying her helmet stayed safe outside a shop, noting it would not last minutes in Italy.(Instagram/serenaspeaksalot)

In the first frame, she is seen inside the store with text overlaid on the screen that reads, "Dammit! I left my helmet out there?" She then steps out of the shop, thinking that her helmet might no longer be there.

The next frame shows her walking towards her scooter, only to find the helmet exactly where she left it. The text on this part of the clip reads, "Gosh! In Italy wouldn’t last 2 minutes" expressing her surprise and appreciation that her belongings remained completely safe.

She captioned the post, "Perks of living in India my belonging feels safe here, don’t have to worry about it" expressing her appreciation for the sense of security she has experienced while living in the country.

Take a look here at the clip:

Reactions from Instagram users

Posted just 20 hours ago, the video has begun attracting responses from viewers who resonated with her remarks. One user wrote, "agreed, 2 of my bikes were stolen in Milan" while another commented, "That's why I love this country" showing support for her sentiment.

Among other reactions, a viewer said, "Yes, India is pretty safe especailly Bengaluru" while someone else shared, "I love your scooter" simply admiring her vehicle. A different user remarked, "I agree with you" echoing her perspective, and another added, "Yes, yes, yes. I completely agree."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)