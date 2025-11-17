‘Why buy for 20 cr when you can rent for 613 cr?’: Bengaluru's road-sweeping machine rental plan faces backlash

In a fresh turn of events, the Karnataka government’s decision to rent 46 mechanical road-sweeping machines for Bengaluru at an estimated cost of ₹613 crore has come under the lens of both opposition leaders and residents alike, drawing widespread criticism on social media. Karnataka's decision to rent 46 road-sweeping machines to clean Bengaluru for ₹ 613 crore has faced backlash from opposition and residents.

The Karnataka BJP has slammed the ruling Congress administration for approving what it calls an exorbitant and questionable project, after the state Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to rent 46 mechanical road-sweeping vehicles for a seven-year period on Thursday.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje took to X to accuse the government of pushing through a deal that raises “serious doubts” about who stands to profit from the inflated figures. “A self-propelled road sweeper costs about ₹50 to 80 lakhs, which means 46 machines would come to roughly ₹37 to 38 crores. Even if the municipality pays salaries for 46 drivers and 100 helpers for 7 years, the total would still be only around ₹60 to 70 crores,” she wrote.

“Even after adding machines, manpower and maintenance, the entire cost should not exceed ₹100 crores. Yet the government is spending ₹613 crores. This raises serious doubts about where the remaining ₹500 crores is going and who is benefiting from this inflated expenditure. I strongly urge the government to drop this proposal immediately and ensure full transparency for the people of Karnataka,” she added.

Several residents also slammed the proposal, taking to social media to oppose it. A satirical graphic circulating widely on social media regarding the project. The illustration portrayed anxious taxpayers questioning the financial justification behind the deal, with captions comparing the rental price to the cost of private jets and joking that the machines should “fly and sing” at such rates. The artwork also featured citizens holding a document that read, “Why buy for ₹20 crore…when you can RENT for ₹613 crore?” and “Are we renting machines…or raising them like kids?”

One user questioned the financial calculations behind the proposal, posting: “46 machines on rent for 613 crore? 2 crore for just renting for a year per machine. How much would the machines actually cost?”

“It will sweep away taxpayers money alright,” a user commented.