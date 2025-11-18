Bengaluru woman files dowry harassment case against husband, probe on: Report

A Bengaluru woman has filed a police complaint accusing her husband of dowry harassment and her father-in-law of sexual misconduct, two years after her wedding. A Bengaluru woman filed a complaint against her husband for dowry harassment and her father-in-law for sexual misconduct, two years after her wedding.

The complainant, identified as Sangeeta (name changed), married Dr Govardhan on November 2, 2023, in a ceremony attended by both families, said a report by the NDTV. According to the FIR, her parents covered all wedding expenses, including jewellery gifted to the couple. The family allegedly spent nearly ₹25 lakh on the event and on gold, silver and household items given to both bride and groom.

After living briefly with her in-laws, the couple moved to a rented home near Uchangi, around 250 km from Bengaluru, close to Govardhan’s workplace. Sangeeta states that within weeks of the wedding, her husband began pressuring her to obtain a portion of her parents’ property and income from rentals, claiming she needed to bring these assets to “be accepted as his wife.” She also alleges that he routinely returned home late, avoided conversation, refused food she prepared and told her she was not a suitable partner for him, said the report.

The complaint further included grave accusations against her father-in-law, Professor Nagaraju. Sangeeta claims he made inappropriate comments about her marital life and subjected her to unwelcome physical contact, including touching her hand and waist and pinching her cheeks. He allegedly urged her to “dress like modern girls” and wear revealing clothing in his presence. When she raised these concerns at home, Sangeeta says her husband and mother-in-law dismissed them, telling her to adjust.

The situation escalated when her husband allegedly insisted she could visit her parents for a family function only if she returned with property documents and money. Distressed, Sangeeta approached the police and filed the FIR. An investigation is currently in progress.