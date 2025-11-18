Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka face cold wave as night temperatures plummet below normal levels

A sharp dip in night temperatures has triggered cold wave-like conditions across several districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, according to weather data issued on Monday. Bidar recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius, with many other northern districts also witnessing temperatures well below normal. As temperatures plunge, authorities urged Bengaluru and Karnataka residents to stay warm and take precautions against cold-related health risks.(Hindustan Times)

Meteorological observations show a marked fall of more than 4 degrees Celsius at isolated locations in North Interior Karnataka. Coastal areas and parts of the north saw an appreciable fall of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, while much of South Interior Karnataka recorded no major change. Minimum temperatures remained appreciably below normal across many locations in North Interior Karnataka, with some areas experiencing a drop of more than 5 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicated that 72 per cent of the state’s geographical area reported minimum temperatures between 12 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. Some pockets in Bidar, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagara, Vijayapura and Yadgir saw temperatures plunge to between 7 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.

Forecast

Light rain is likely at one or two places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagara. Dry conditions are expected across Uttara Kannada and most districts of North Interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, the sky will remain partly cloudy with mist during early mornings. The maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours are expected to hover around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rainfall: 26 districts in Karnataka under ‘large deficit’

According to an analysis by the KSNDMC, rainfall between November 1 and November 17 remained significantly below normal across most of the state. As many as 26 districts recorded a “large deficit”, while three others reported a “deficit”. Only two districts deviated in the opposite direction, Kalaburagi registered “excess” rainfall, and Yadgir recorded a “large excess” during the same period.

Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to take precautions against cold wave impacts, including frostbite, hypothermia and increased risk of seasonal illnesses. Residents are advised to dress warmly, limit outdoor exposure, consume hot beverages and monitor updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave may also affect visibility, potentially disrupting air, rail and road travel, agencies warned.