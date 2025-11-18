Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru man loses 42.62 lakh in cryptocurrency scam on Telegram, probe on: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 03:38 pm IST

A Bengaluru man lost over ₹42 lakh to a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme he discovered on Instagram.

A Bengaluru man has accused an online trading platform of defrauding him of 42.62 lakh after he invested in what was presented as a lucrative cryptocurrency trading scheme.

Fraudsters duped a Bengaluru investor of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.62 lakh through a fake trading scheme.
Fraudsters duped a Bengaluru investor of 42.62 lakh through a fake trading scheme.

As per a police complaint registered on November 14, 45-year-old Shakthivel E came across the opportunity through Instagram, where an individual named Ashutosh Sharma allegedly introduced him to a Telegram group offering guidance on crypto investments, said a report by the NDTV. The group pitched a one-week trading programme focusing on Ethereum and USD pairs, assuring handsome profits and a 15 per cent cut on earnings as commission. Initially, small returns were credited to his account from different sources, strengthening his belief in the scheme.

The complaint mentions that Shakthivel’s trading account later reflected a balance of 138,687.22 USDT. But when he tried to withdraw those funds, the operators claimed his bank details were incorrect and insisted he pay 4 lakh to fix the issue. They soon followed this up with additional demands, citing penalties for late payment, currency conversion fees, and even fictitious “RBI tax” requirements, as per the report.

Desperate to recover his supposed earnings, Shakthivel borrowed money from digital lenders like Bajaj Finance and Axio, and also from friends, before transferring various sums from his bank accounts to multiple recipients linked to the alleged fraudsters.

Between July 3 and August 1, the total payments reached 42.62 lakh. However, the investor could not access any returns from the platform. Once he realised it was a scam, he filed a complaint seeking police assistance to trace the culprits and reclaim his funds.

Investigators are currently verifying the claims, including the details of the crypto wallet, phone numbers, and the suspicious web domain associated with the so-called trading portal, the report further stated.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru man loses 42.62 lakh in cryptocurrency scam on Telegram, probe on: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Bengaluru man, Shakthivel E, has accused an online trading platform of defrauding him of Rs 42.62 lakh after investing in a cryptocurrency scheme promoted on Instagram. Initially, he received small returns, but when he sought to withdraw funds, he faced false claims and additional fees. After realizing it was a scam, he filed a police complaint. Investigators are now probing the case.