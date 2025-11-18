DK Shivakumar announces major upgrades, infrastructure boost in Bengaluru worth 1 lakh crore: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday described Bengaluru as a “constantly evolving powerhouse” and said the state is pushing major upgrades to the city’s infrastructure, with investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the investment for Bengaluru features major projects like twin tunnels, a double-decker metro line, and 'AI City' near Bidadi, among others.(PTI file photo)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s development, said the government is working at an unprecedented pace to build the physical framework needed for technology and innovation to thrive, said a report by news agency PTI.

Shivakumar listed several large-scale projects currently underway: a 40-km twin tunnel network costing ₹42,500 crore, a 41-km double-decker metro line worth ₹18,000 crore, 110 km of elevated corridors estimated at ₹15,000 crore, 320 km of buffer roads for ₹5,000 crore, the SkyDeck project at ₹500 crore, and the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor planned at ₹27,000 crore.

He emphasised that these initiatives together represent more than ₹1 lakh crore dedicated solely to improving the city, as per the report.

The Deputy CM also revealed that the government is planning a second airport for Bengaluru. To support non-resident Indians, he said a separate NRI Secretariat will be set up, along with residential layouts and a new world-class township near Bidadi on 9,000 acres, called “AI City”.

Highlighting that Bengaluru’s greatest strengths are its tech ecosystem and talented people, Shivakumar said the city’s progress rests not only on its infrastructure but also on its community.

He urged industry leaders to invest in rural education through CSR initiatives, adding that new policies are being finalised to support such efforts. He also reassured the industry that the state government would provide full cooperation and support for any such initiatives.

(With inputs from PTI)