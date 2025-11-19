Bengaluru weather: AQI recorded in satisfactory category, IMD predicts chilly nights, cozy days ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies for Bengaluru on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 17 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru weather: As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bengaluru recorded an air quality index of 78 at 3 pm.(HT photo)

According to the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Bengaluru is expected to experience light rain with cloudy skies over the weekend. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will settle at 18 degrees Celsius.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bengaluru recorded an air quality index of 78 at 3 pm.

Cold-wave like condition in Bengaluru

A sharp dip in night temperatures has triggered cold wave-like conditions across several districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, according to weather data issued on Monday. Bidar recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, with many other northern districts also witnessing temperatures well below normal.

Meteorological observations show a marked fall of more than 4 degrees Celsius at isolated locations in North Interior Karnataka. Coastal areas and parts of the north saw an appreciable fall of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, while much of South Interior Karnataka recorded no major change. Minimum temperatures remained appreciably below normal across many locations in North Interior Karnataka, with some areas experiencing a drop of more than 5 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicated that 72 per cent of the state’s geographical area reported minimum temperatures between 12 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. Some pockets in Bidar, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagara, Vijayapura and Yadgir saw temperatures plunge to between 7 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall: 26 districts in Karnataka under ‘large deficit’

According to an analysis by the KSNDMC, rainfall between November 1 and November 17 remained significantly below normal across most of the state. As many as 26 districts recorded a “large deficit”, while three others reported a “deficit”. Only two districts deviated in the opposite direction, Kalaburagi registered “excess” rainfall, and Yadgir recorded a “large excess” during the same period.

Advisory

Authorities have urged the public to take precautions against cold wave impacts, including frostbite, hypothermia and increased risk of seasonal illnesses. Residents are advised to dress warmly, limit outdoor exposure, consume hot beverages and monitor updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave may also affect visibility, potentially disrupting air, rail and road travel, agencies warned.