14 paying guest facilities shut down in Bengaluru's east corporation for license violations: Report

The Bengaluru East City Corporation has shut down fourteen paying guest (PG) facilities after finding them in violation of mandatory operational guidelines. Commissioner DS Ramesh announced on Tuesday that the action was taken to protect public safety, as several PGs were running without valid trade licenses and had failed to follow the required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Bengaluru East City Corporation has closed 14 PG facilities for violating operational guidelines. (Representative image)(PTI)

The corporation has launched an intensive enforcement drive focused on trade license compliance, said a report by news agency PTI. Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, a team headed by Health Officer Dr Savita conducted inspections across multiple locations. The inspections revealed that many PGs were carrying out commercial activities in residential neighbourhoods without meeting the conditions laid down in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Act, 2024. As a result, fourteen such establishments were sealed, the report said.

The corporation also ran a special trade license campaign across all 17 wards in the East zone from November 10 to 15. During this period, 466 business owners obtained their trade licenses, contributing a total of ₹25.53 lakh in fees through the Single Window System, the report added. The Commissioner emphasised that the system allows applicants to receive their license on the same day, provided they submit the necessary documents, including a rental agreement and electricity bill, removing the need for middlemen.

Special help desks and camps were set up in all ward offices and commercial areas to make the process faster, more transparent, and more accessible to citizens. Health officers and inspectors from the Mahadevapura and KR Puram zones are continuing to monitor illegal PG operations and support the ongoing enforcement efforts, officials said.

