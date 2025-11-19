Search
Dalai Lama earns Grammy nomination for meditation album

ByDar Ovais
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 04:36 pm IST

The Dalai Lama had collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, on the album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

At 90, the Tibetan spiritual leader has earned his first Grammy nomination, receiving global recognition for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The album has been nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards to be held in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.

The Dalai Lama had collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, on the album, blending spoken word and music to celebrate universal values of peace, compassion, kindness and hope. “They have used His Holiness Dalai Lama’s key messages taken from various talks given by him on compassion, peace, sense of oneness of humanity, and environment,” said an official from the Dalai Lama’s office on Wednesday.

Amjad Ali Khan posted on social media, “As a family, we would like to congratulate His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his Grammy nomination. Our album, Meditation: Reflection of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, is a project close to our hearts. It brings together the spoken wisdom of His Holiness with original music that invites reflection, stillness and compassion. Throughout our lives we have been inspired by his teachings and this collaboration allowed us to create something that carries his message of peace and hope in a new way.”

“Working with His Holiness was a profound privilege. We are grateful to every artist who contributed their voice, creativity, and spirit to this vision,” he added.

The album, produced with the involvement of Glassnote Records, features the Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s meditative reflections interwoven with Indian classical music and contributions from global artists across diverse traditions.

In the category, other nominations include Kathy Garver (Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Trevor Noah (Into The Uncut Grass), Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir) and Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli).

At 90, the Dalai Lama has received his first Grammy nomination for his spoken-word album, *Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama*, in the Best Audio Book category for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. The album blends his teachings with music by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, promoting peace and compassion.