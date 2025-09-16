Zootopia 2 adds Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and David Strathairn to its star-studded cast

American actors Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, and David Strathairn are officially joining the voice cast of Zootopia 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 26, this year. Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and David Strathairn join Disney’s Zootopia 2 as the powerful Lynxley family. The four will play members of the influential Lynxley family. David (The Bourne Ultimatum) voices patriarch Milton, described as a “distinguished business-mammal”, as per a report by Collider. Home Alone star Macaulay takes on eldest son Cattrick. The Last Showgirl actor Brenda plays Kitty, the middle child and only daughter, while Broolyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg lends his voice to Pawbert, the cheerful youngest sibling.

While Macaulay and Brenda are a couple in real life, it should be funny for audiences to see them play brother and sister on screen. For Macaulay and Brenda, the animated feature adds to their list of joint projects as a real-life couple. Macaulay recently guest-starred in an episode of Brenda’s basketball comedy Running Point.

The Lynxleys’ role in the sequel’s larger story is being kept under wraps. This time, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return as partners in the police force, where Nick has officially signed on as a cop. According to the report, the pair face an unusual case with Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. In a world populated by mammals, the sudden appearance of a reptile raises new mysteries. Judy and Nick also turn to “therapy animal” Dr. Fuzzby, voiced by Quinta Brunson, as they navigate both the case and their own partnership.