Brenda Song tried teaching Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin's how to drive: ‘I was terrified’

Hollywood actor Brenda Song has revealed several life skills she has been teaching her fiancé, actor Macaulay Culkin, ever since they got into a relationship. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Brenda, who has been engaged to Macaulay since 2022, revealed that the Home Alone star still doesn’t know how to drive and did not do his own laundry when they first started dating. Home Alone star still hasn't learnt how to drive

“I always say Mac is a very unique human being, the most famous child actor in the world. He still doesn’t know how to drive! I took him out to drive in our neighbourhood. I was terrified, let me tell you,” she said on the show.

Brenda also explained that her 44-year-old fiance's unusual childhood is why he is yet . “He lived and grew up in hotels, he had just never really done laundry, and I was shooketh…,” she told Hudson, further joking that she has to “hire someone” to teach the former child star to do that specific task.

“I’ve been doing laundry since I was 10, helping my mum. It’s funny, teaching him how to do laundry,” she said.

On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brenda shared that she and Culkin initially met through a mutual friend in 2014, though she doesn’t remember that first meeting. They later reconnected on the set of Changeland in Thailand in 2017. The Home Alone star popped the question in January 2022.

While they still haven’t got married, Brenda said in a joint interview with Cosmopolitan in January, that they have “talked about eloping.”

“I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mum would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there’,” she had said.