Are Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin secretly blessed with a second child together?

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have recently revealed that they welcomed their second child, a son named Carson, just before Christmas last year. The couple, who have been together since 2017, kept the news private until it was confirmed by US Weekly on March 18. They also have a daughter named Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in April 2021 and named after Culkin's late sister who died in 2008. Brenda Song with partner Macaulay Culkin.

While the couple generally keeps their relationship and family life private, Macaulay did talk about their plans for children in a 2018 interview. He expressed his desire to have children with Song, saying "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

After the birth of their first child, a source close to the couple said they were already considering having another. "They want more than one kid for sure. ... It can definitely happen soon," the insider said in March 2022.

The couple seem to be focused on parenthood at the moment, rather than wedding planning. Song has shared a few images of their outdoor adventures since Dakota's birth, but they have not publicly announced any plans for a wedding.

Overall, Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin's growing family has been kept mostly private, with the couple only releasing brief statements expressing their joy at the births of their children. Despite their fame, they seem to value their privacy and focus on their roles as parents.

Brenda first gained recognition for her role as the lovable hotel heiress London Tipton in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and its spinoff The Suite Life on Deck. She has also appeared in several other TV shows and movies, including Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, The Social Network, and Pure Genius. In recent years, she has transitioned into more adult roles, including a recurring role on the Hulu series Dollface and a leading role in the Netflix thriller Secret Obsession. Macaulay is best known for his childhood roles in the popular films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.