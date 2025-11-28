Zootopia 2 movie review: Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin lead a brilliant ensemble in sharp and high-energy sequel

Set after the events of the first film, the story reunites rabbit officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her unlikely police partner, the once-scam-artist-now-cop fox Nick Wilde ( Jason Bateman ). Still part of ZPD under the stern but strangely endearing Chief Bogo ( Idris Elba ), the duo finds themselves pulled into a new investigation after an incident involving a snake sparks suspicion. Their case soon leads them to a grand gala hosted by the city’s founding lynx family, and what begins as a simple theft spirals into a conspiracy that threatens to unravel the very foundations of Zootopia —its climate walls, its history and its fragile social balance. Newly introduced characters—including the scene-stealing Gary De’Snake, voiced with charm by Ke Huy Quan—turn the mystery into a buddy-cop adventure wrapped in chaos, comedy and clever social subtext.

Nearly a decade after Zootopia redefined what an animated family film could say about society under the guise of adorable talking animals, Disney returns to the metropolis where predators and prey coexist under carefully maintained harmony. The world has changed since 2016, and so has Zootopia , but the instinct that made the original resonate remains firmly intact.

The good The sequel’s most triumphant win is its sense of scale. Both directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard expand the franchise’s world with breathless ambition—from the icy expanses to tightly packed markets—each frame bursting with inventive detail and background gags that demand repeat viewing. The action set pieces, especially an elaborate chase through Marsh Market, are some of the most technically ambitious sequences Disney animation has probably produced so far. Voice performances are uniformly stellar: Jason and Ginnifer remain the emotional anchors, while Fortune Feimster’s conspiracy-obsessed beaver and Andy Samberg’s aristocratic lynx add delightful chaos. The humour lands at high frequency, balancing absurdity with sharp writing, and Shakira’s Gazelle returns with an earworm musical number that plays like a sure-shot chart hit.

The bad While endlessly entertaining, the film can feel crowded. With so many characters, running gags and subplots, emotional beats occasionally get swallowed by spectacle. The narrative leans heavily on rapid-fire pacing, leaving little room for quieter moments that made the original so tender. And though Gary De’Snake is fantastic, the antagonist twist lacks the element of surprise.