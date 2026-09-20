‘She aims to win an Olympic medal’: Elavenil Valarivan's parents reveal ultimate dream after Asian Games twin silver

"We are very happy because it is her 12 years' hard work that paid off. She participated in Olympics, but narrowly she missed an Olympic medal last year. And Asian Games, she got it this year. We are very happy," R Valarivan said.

Speaking to ANI, Elavenil Valarivan's father, R Valarivan, revealed that 12 years of hard work went into her medal, and they are very happy with her achievement, especially after her heartbreak at Paris Olympics 2024.

India began their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on September 20 with a bang. They assured two medals in MMA and women's cricket. However, the crowning moment came in shooting as the country won two silver medals in a single day. The star of the show was Elavenil Valarivan . She was part of both of India's medals. She first finished second along with her teammates Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod in the women's 10m air rifle team event. This was followed by a silver in the women's 10m air rifle singles event. She thus became the first shooter since her mentor Gagan Narang two win two silver medals in a single Asian Games in 10m air rifle events. Her parents were ecstatic at their daughters' achievements, but they revealed her ultimate goal.

He also revealed that his daughter's aim is to get a medal in the Olympics, and hence will be aiming to achieve that in LA 2028.

"Her aim is to get a medal in the Olympics. So, next time definitely she will be getting that one. I seek your wishes and your blessings for her to get a medal in the Olympics," he said.

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'She will definitely bring an Olympic medal for India' Elavenil's mother Saroja Valarivan also revealed her happiness when her daughter made the country proud with her double silver medal haul. She also reiterated Elavenil Valarivan's ultimate ambition to win a medal at the LA Olympics 2028

"We were watching the match live. She was at the top, meaning there were high hopes of her getting a gold. At the final moment, she secured the silver, but winning silver for India and for Gujarat has made us very happy," Elavenil Valarivan's mother said.

"All of us in the family are very happy. It feels wonderful. She has brought a medal for India, opening the medal count for our country. Shooting is among the opening medal events, and we didn't miss out; we got two medals, so we are extremely happy," she added.

"She wants an Olympic medal. We have to wait... another two years to go for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We pray to God, and with the support she receives, she will definitely bring a medal for India," she further went on to say.